Renovated South Beach to be opened on July 1

Kozhikode

28 June 2021 22:45 IST

The Kozhikode South Beach that has undergone a massive change with a variety of attractions will be opened by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at 6 p.m. on July 1.

Local MLA and Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil will preside over the online event.

The renovation of the beach was carried out under the aegis of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the district administration. Better seating arrangements, garden and landscaping are among the new attractions.

Portraits

The walls of the beach corniche have been decorated with portraits of writers Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, S.K. Pottekkatt, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, music director M.S. Baburaj, lyricist Gireesh Puthenchery and actor Kuthiravattam Pappu, besides images of landmarks such as Kuttichira Mishkal Mosque, and other cultural representations.

Waste bins on the beach have been replaced by wooden ones.

A children’s play area, food counter, ramps for the differently abled, new street lights and CCTV cameras are part of the new beach.