Renovated Pazhassi Raja Museum opened

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil opened the renovated Pazhassi Raja Archaeological Museum at East Hill here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government was modernising museums in line with new ideas. A release said the renovation was carried out using funds released by Central and State governments. The museum showcases cultural exhibits and artefacts from the Stone Age to the British colonial period.