Kozhikode

Renovated park to be run by agency from coop. sector

The renovated municipal park at Vadakara which was thrown open to visitors last week.

The renovated municipal park at Vadakara which was thrown open to visitors last week.   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Two societies, including ULCCS, express interest in the project

The Vadakara municipal authorities have decided to hand over the management of its newly opened public park to a competent agency from the cooperative sector.

Responding to the municipality’s call, two cooperative societies, including Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), have expressed interest in the project.

The park, which was recently renovated at a cost of ₹1.10 crore and thrown open to the public on January 24, has a mini stadium, open stage, children’s park, and several other amenities for hosting cultural events. The municipal authorities hope that the management of the facility by a professional agency from the cooperative sector will transform the location into one of the most sought-after venues in Vadakara. With the expansion of the park, there will be more additions like art gallery for painting exhibitions, aquarium, computer game park, snack parlours, and meadows.

Efforts are also on to ensure better parking facility in the area by taking the required private land on lease.

The park had been in an abandoned state for long thanks to poor management by the agency in charge. Visitors too began ignoring the space in the absence of basic facilities and poor management. According to the municipal authorities, the park was closed down in 2010 following a collective decision by the council. It was also decided to keep private agencies away from management, they said.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 2:15:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/renovated-park-to-be-run-by-agency-from-coop-sector/article30707480.ece

