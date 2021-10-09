Renovated Kuttichira pond in Kozhikode to be opened by November 1

The ₹2-crore initiative is part of heritage conservation programme

The renovated Kuttichira pond in Kozhikode is ready to be opened by November 1.

The pond, spread over two acres, is being renovated under the heritage conservation project at a cost of ₹2 crore. The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has added ₹1.25 crore to the ₹75 lakh from the MLA fund for the project.

A major attraction of the renovated pond is the walkway named after traveller Ibn Batuta. The side walls of the walkway have been decorated with relief sculptures depicting the history of Kozhikode, such as the arrival of Vasco da Gama, Kunhali Marakkar fighting the Portuguese, trade at Valiyangadi, timber trade at Kallai, Uru making at Beypore, and art forms like Duff Muttu and Oppana, besides the hospitality of Kozhikode.

There are four bathing ghats, one bigger than the others on the southern bank, besides galleries on the northern bank.

The work is almost complete, except for the renovation of CIESCO Park on the south-east corner of the pond, which is expected to be completed soon. The work is undertaken by Nirmithi Kendra.