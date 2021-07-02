Renovated Kozhikode South Beach opened

Kozhikode

Steps being taken to overcome crisis induced by pandemic on tourism sector, says Minister Mohamed Riyas

The renovation works taken up on the Kozhikode beach will help improve its tourism potential, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

He was here on Thursday to open the renovated beach. Mr. Riyas said steps were being taken to overcome the crisis induced by the pandemic on the tourism sector ahead of opening up destinations. A mass vaccination drive for tourism employees was being planned in association with the Health Department, he said. Mr. Riyas said that Malabar had been chosen by a prominent tourism magazine as one among the 10 unexplored tourism destinations in the world. Kozhikode can contribute in a big way towards the tourism development of this region.

Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil, who presided over the event, said that any visitor turning up at Kozhikode South Beach would now get a glimpse of the culture, traditions, and sculptures of Kozhikode. More constructions to highlight Kozhikode’s heritage should come up here. The government was planning to have a blue print for such development works, he added.

The renovated south beach has beautiful sitting spaces, greener pastures and plants all over. Pictures of writers Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, and S.K. Pottekkat, lyricist Girish Puthenchery, composer M.S. Baburaj, and actor Kuthiravattom Pappu could be found on the walls. The visitors can also get to see Mishkal Mosque, the damaged piers, construction of traditional vessels, and preparation of traditional delicacies such as biriyani and ‘uppilittathu’ in the form of pictures. A huge chess board, and a representation of a snake and ladder game too could be found there. However, it may take some more time for visitors to see all these as the pandemic-induced restrictions are still in place there.