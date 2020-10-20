Renovated Kozhikode district panchayat building inaugurated

Minister opens office building, auditorium

Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan on Monday said the Kozhikode district panchayat had set a model in the implementation of welfare schemes with the cooperation of local bodies under it. It was evident during the pandemic when the local bodies played a vital role in setting up first-line treatment centres and their management. The Minister was inaugurating the renovated district panchayat office and the new auditorium here.

“Now, there is also a praiseworthy effort on the part of the panchayat authorities to ensure a smooth transition of power as their five-year administrative term is nearing completion. There may be political differences, but elected representatives have the responsibility to adopt steps like this for showing their commitment to the electorate,” he said.

District panchayat president Babu Parassery, who presided over the event, said the completion of the new auditorium was a big achievement. “We were in a situation to depend on private auditoriums for hosting our own meetings. It became a reality as we could earmark funds for it in different phases,” he said.

The district panchayat spent ₹1.15 crore for the renovation of the building and the construction of the 300-seater auditorium. The work was done by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. A roof-top solar power plant, generator backup, better comfort stations and lifts are among the new facilities at the building.