Renovated Kozhikode Corporation office inaugurated

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the renovated office of the Kozhikode Corporation on September 1 (Monday). The front office with well-trained staff, a special desk for complaint and doubt redressal, token system and elaborate seating arrangements are among the facilities. There is a corner for elderly persons with books and periodicals. Ramp for differently abled persons, feeding room for mothers and a mini library in the waiting lounge are also part of the new facilities.

Computers and laptops have been arranged for the staff to ensure the smooth working of K-Smart, the software that delivers most services of the Corporation online. CCTVs have also been set up around the building. The renovation has been carried out following the ISO standards.

Meanwhile, the UDF councillors of the Corporation staged a protest outside the office alleging corruption in the renovation work.

District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar, who inaugurated the protest, questioned how the initial estimated expense of ₹9 crore translated into the actual expense of ₹19 crore when the works were completed.

“Even the DCC office, which is being constructed at 3-star standards, costs only ₹7 crore,” he claimed. Kozhikode Corporation UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita presided over the protest.