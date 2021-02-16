Renovated Kairali-Sree to open tomorrow

Kairali-Sree, the movie complex run by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation in the city, will be opened after renovation on Thursday.
According to a release, screening of films will begin there on Friday. The theatres now have a vast lobby space, book stall, push-back seats, a painting gallery by the Kerala Lalithakala Academy, feeding room, VIP lounge, and facility to book car parking space along with movie tickets.
A.K. Balan, Minister for Cultural Affairs, will attend the inaugural event. Lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri, who recently received the Padma Shri, and Manoj Kana, who bagged the State Film Award, will be felicitated. Film workers from Kozhikode, who have made a mark in the industry too will be honoured at the event, along with ex-employees of the theatre complex.
Only invited guests will be allowed to participate in view of COVID-19 restrictions. The Oscar Award-winning movie 1917 will be screened later.
