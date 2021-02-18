Renovated Kairali, Sree theatres thrown open to film buffs

Govt. for setting up more rural theatres, says Minister

With advanced screening technologies and improved facilities, the renovated Kairali-Sree theatre complex of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation was thrown open to film buffs in Kozhikode on Thursday. Minister for Cultural Affairs A.K. Balan inaugurated the renovated theatre complex through videoconferencing.

The renovation work was completed at a cost of ₹7 crore. Three dimension screens with 4K picture clarity and Dolby Atmos sound system, spacious lobby, parking slots with pre-booking facilities, feeding room for mothers, VIP lounge, art gallery and book stall are among the new facilities. Screening of movies would begin soon without any revision of the existing ticket fare.

In the inaugural address, Mr. Balan said the government wanted to increase the number of rural cinema theatres as it would create more opportunities for rural people to spend their time together without travelling long to urban theatres. “Our actual plan was to set up 100 such rural theatres. We have managed to establish 12 so far,” he said.

According to Mr. Balan, there would not be any dearth of movie-goers in rural areas if they are given proper facilities and quality service. He added that rural theatre projects were not loss-making ventures and claims contrary to that were supported only by a few monopolies in the field.

Delivering the presidential address, M.K. Muneer, MLA, said there should be initiatives on the part of the Cultural Affairs Department to conduct occasional film festivals in Kairali and Sree theatres to refresh the memories associated with late film personalities from Kozhikode. He also pointed out that the renovated complex was a model for integrating various cultural elements under a single roof.

At the inaugural event, people who made outstanding contributions to the film sector were also honoured. Musician and lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboodiri, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N. Karun, and Managing Director N. Maya were among those who were present.