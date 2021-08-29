Renewed curbs deal a body blow to village tourism entrepreneurs in Kozhikode

Homestays, food joints worst hit

Containment zone regulations in some of the panchayats in Kozhikode district after the spike in COVID-19 cases are again posing a challenge to local tourism entrepreneurs who run homestays and village food joints. With the intensified checking by local bodies and curbs on entry of tourists to such spots, many small-scale investors are again heading to a financial crisis.

Village tourism entrepreneurs from Thiruvambady, Koorachundu, Kakkayam, and Peruvannamoozhi lament that only their sector is now being barred from functioning. “While all other business firms and shops are functioning under regulations, we are not allowed to operate,” they say.

Many local homestays run by farmers and entrepreneurs have remained closed for more than a year. Unable to withstand the maintenance cost, many such rural units have already been closed. Those who run food joints are now experimenting with takeaway delivery which is yet to generate a good income.

“We used to attract customers by offering sight-seeing packages to ecotourism spots. As all such spots are now restricting visitors, we are totally crippled in the business. Even opening of rooms for tourists are not allowed under the latest micro containment zone regulations,” said a Gulf returnee who runs a village homestay near Thiruvambady. According to him, regulations should be enforced without affecting the livelihood of people.

Meanwhile, heads of local bodies where containment zone regulations exist are regularly contacting entrepreneurs to request their cooperation. They are also using their political and personal connections to pacify entrepreneurs who are on the verge of launching protests.

Explaining the reasons which led to the temporary closure of tourism locations, a grama panchayat president said it was done after noticing the entry of tourists from other States and districts without following the COVID-19 protocol.