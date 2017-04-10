Remembering the evergreen romantic hero

When M.T. Vasudevan Nair requested Prem Nazir to do the role of Velayudhan for the onscreen adaptation of his classic short story ‘Iruttinte Athmavu’, the veteran actor was a bit hesitant.

“I was mainly doing romantic films at that time. I was not sure if I will fit into the character. But Mr. Nair encouraged me a lot to go for it,” he later said in an interview.

Velayudhan remains one of the best performances of the actor, who was often typecast for his “running around trees” type of romantic heroes. Nazir, who defined what can be called the prototype of a middle class hero in the Malayalam film industry, would have turned 90 on April 7 had he been alive.

Various organisations set up in memory of the actor held events to mark the occasion. Rajan Thadayil, a die-hard fan of Nazir, recently held an exhibition at the Lalita Kala Akademi Art Gallery here showcasing photographs of the actor along with 90 of his heroines. Actors across generations, from Neyyatinkara Komalam who acted with Nazir in his first movie Marumakal to Rajani Sharma who paired with him in Airhostes, were featured.

“We had organised a blood donation camp in Maradu in January in memory of the actor. It was held in association with the Thiruvananthapuram-based Prem Nazir Foundation,” Ismail P. of the Kozhikode-based Prem Nazir Samskarika Vedi said. An event was also held in the capital city where yesteryear heroines such as Sheela, Sharada, and K.R. Vijaya participated.

The Vedi is planning more programmes in the coming days to keep Nazir’s memory alive. “We are thinking of holding a film festival to showcase his classics. A final decision on this will be taken at a meeting to be held soon. Also, we will urge the government to set up a memorial for Nazir for posterity. Constructing a library will be ideal,” Divakaran T., vice-president of the Vedi, said.