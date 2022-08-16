Remand prisoner, who fled from mental health centre, nabbed

He was reportedly arrested from Dharmasthala in Karnataka

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 16, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have reportedly nabbed a 23-year-old remand prisoner, who had escaped from the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, on Sunday night.

Vineesh from Narukara had been accused of murdering Drisya from Elamkulam, both in Malappuram district, for turning down his advances. According to sources, he was earlier lodged at the Central Prison, Kannur, and shifted to the mental health centre at Kuthiravattam a couple of days ago after he exhibited symptoms of mental disturbance.

It is learnt that he ran away when Fire and Rescue Services personnel had come to the centre to help another inmate remove a ring stuck on his finger on Sunday. Vineesh reportedly escaped when the others did not notice his actions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Media reports said that Vineesh was caught from Dharmasthala in Karnataka by local people. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case and sought an explanation from the hospital superintendent.

Vineesh was arrested in June 2021 for murdering 21-year-old Drisya, a college student, who reportedly did not approve of his demand to marry her. Vineesh set her father’s shop on fire and went to Drisya’s house the next day, entered her room, and stabbed her.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

This is not the first instance of a remand prisoner escaping from the mental health centre this year. Another person had escaped from the facility in May and was killed in a road accident. In February, two other inmates had run away from there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app