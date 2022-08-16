Remand prisoner, who fled from mental health centre, nabbed

He was reportedly arrested from Dharmasthala in Karnataka

The police have reportedly nabbed a 23-year-old remand prisoner, who had escaped from the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, on Sunday night.

Vineesh from Narukara had been accused of murdering Drisya from Elamkulam, both in Malappuram district, for turning down his advances. According to sources, he was earlier lodged at the Central Prison, Kannur, and shifted to the mental health centre at Kuthiravattam a couple of days ago after he exhibited symptoms of mental disturbance.

It is learnt that he ran away when Fire and Rescue Services personnel had come to the centre to help another inmate remove a ring stuck on his finger on Sunday. Vineesh reportedly escaped when the others did not notice his actions.

Media reports said that Vineesh was caught from Dharmasthala in Karnataka by local people. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case and sought an explanation from the hospital superintendent.

Vineesh was arrested in June 2021 for murdering 21-year-old Drisya, a college student, who reportedly did not approve of his demand to marry her. Vineesh set her father’s shop on fire and went to Drisya’s house the next day, entered her room, and stabbed her.

This is not the first instance of a remand prisoner escaping from the mental health centre this year. Another person had escaped from the facility in May and was killed in a road accident. In February, two other inmates had run away from there.