Remand prisoner found dead in Kozhikode sub-jail

A man accused of sexual assault was found dead in the Kozhikode sub-jail here early on Wednesday.
According to sources, Beeran Koya, 59, of Karimboyilil Kuttiyilthazham in the district, was found hanging in his cell by the jail staff during a routine examination. Though he was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, Beeran Koya could not be saved. Beeran Koya was remanded on Sunday after he was charged by the Pantheerankavu police.
As his COVID-19 test had turned negative, Beeran Koya was lodged along with other prisoners. Jail authorities have ruled out any unruly behaviour on Beeran Koya’s part. The Kasaba police have registered a case related to unnatural death. The Department of Prisons too would conduct an inquiry, said sources. Meanwhile, some of his relatives have accused the authorities of foul play.
Suicide is not a solution to your problems. Thanal is a centre for befriending persons in distress and in danger of suicide. Contact (0495) 2725555, 3279307, 2546111.
