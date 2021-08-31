Rema questions parole for TP murder convicts

CM asked to explain ‘flouting of norms’

Vadakara legislator K.K. Rema, widow of the slain Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, has questioned the “violation of norms” in granting parole to the convicts in the murder of her husband in 2012

She told mediapersons here on Tuesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan owed an explanation why he took exceptional interest in granting parole to the convicts in this case. So far, the Chief Minister, who was holding the Home portfolio, had not given a reply when the question was posed by her in the Assembly, Ms. Rema said, adding that the CPI(M) leadership had maintained a good relationship with the convicts.

She said that K.C. Ramachandran,a member of the local committee of the CPI(M), who was expelled from the party for his alleged role in the conspiracy, had secured bail for 547 days while another convict, Kirmani Manoj, was out of prison for 547 days.

All the convicts, barring the prime accused N.K. Sunil Kumar aka Kodi Suni, had secured parole under extraordinary circumstances. The police authorities and the health department had furnished favourable reports for their parole. For Kodi Suni, it was better for him to remain in prison rather than getting a parole. The government provided him all facilities including a mobile phone, liquor and ganja, Ms. Rema alleged.

She said that her party had been raising the issue of relaxing the parole norms for the convicts in the T.P. case for some time. Now, the party would move the court against the irregularities in the parole, she said.

Chandrasekharan, a local leader of CPI(M), who had left the party in 2009 to form the (RMP), was brutally murdered on May 4, 2012.