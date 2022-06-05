Relocation plan may be drawn up for families in landslip-prone areas in Kozhikode

A temporary relocation plan is likely to be finalised soon for ensuring the safety of several families living near landslip-prone areas in Valayam and Vanimel grama panchayats.

The action follows a recent field study conducted by experts representing the Hydrology and Climatology Research Group of the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management.

According to the field study reports, chances of landslips in the upland areas of these local bodies are high during this monsoon. The report recommends the speedy relocation of all vulnerable families from the identified locations with the support of local rescue teams.

Heads of local rescue squads, including Fire and Rescue Services, have been asked to monitor the situation. Some of them were present during the experts’ visit to assess the situation.

According to some local volunteers, there have been many incidents in which landslips affected the lives of villagers in the absence of a proper relocation plan and facilities. Many villagers were also reluctant to cooperate with the local administrators’ plans, they added.

Revenue department sources said they had a comprehensive action plan and the required resources to mitigate the impact of rain-related disasters in vulnerable locations. The village officers concerned would closely monitor the implementation of the plans with the cooperation of local bodies, they added.