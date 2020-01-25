Relocation plan leaves fishers worried

A section of fishers in the district has come up against the State Government’s proposed scheme to rehabilitate fishermen families who have homes within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) limits.

The fishers, mostly hailing from Vadakara coastal area, allege that the proposed rehabilitation plan is aimed at evacuating traditional fishermen from their settlements in the name of CRZ rule enforcement.

Their leaders say the State Government’s plan to shift about 550 fishermen families in Kozhikode district under the scheme will only end up in marginalising the segment.

The State package offers only ₹10 lakh to a family to purchase about three cents of land and construct a house less than 600-sq.ft, which is hardly a lucrative offer, they claim.

Threat of sea erosion

The Fisheries Department plans to cover over 1,700 families in Kozhikode in two phases.

According to them, more than 500 families have expressed their willingness to cooperate with the scheme in the first phase. They also point out that field studies conducted earlier by the department stresses the need to rehabilitate about 2,000 families, now staying within just 50 metres of the coastline, which is prone to frequent sea erosion threats.

However, a majority of the targeted beneficiaries say the high cost of land, its distance from harbours and escalating construction costs will make their efforts meaningless.

A few short-listed beneficiaries in Azhiyur panchayat have alleged that the local body has begun search of land under the project without any consultations with them.

United Democratic Front leaders from Azhiyur, who declared political support to the fishermen’s protest, say the project was designed without any proper planning or understanding of the life of fisherfolk.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Department sources say the project is aimed at improving the safety of fishermen and saving them from frequent sea erosion threats. In Kerala, the department has already identified about 19,000 such families in need of immediate rehabilitation support for which the Government has sanctioned funds under the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, they add.