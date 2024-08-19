Reliving the Olympic spirit through stamps

The Paris 2024 Olympic games may have concluded and the fervour died down, but Sarin Kumar, an ex-serviceman, is in the spirit of Olympics every day, thanks to his exclusive collection of Olympic stamps.

Mr. Sarin is in possession of every Olympic stamp issued since the event began in Greece in 1896. He has taken pains to collect Olympic stamps of over 100 countries until the most recent one in Paris. Though stamps were not issued during World War II, it resumed later and Mr. Sarin has not missed a single stamp since then.

“It has been a painstaking effort to collect the stamps from all the countries. I have stamps from all countries registered under the United Nations, including the Oceanic countries and island territories,” Mr. Sarin told The Hindu.

Like most people, philately started as a childhood hobby for Mr. Sarin, which then grew serious and became a mode of education. “Collecting stamps in various categories and studying them enable one to understand the history, culture, flora, fauna and a lot more about different countries. We even know about the existence of some of the small countries only through stamps,” Mr. Sarin said.

Besides Olympic stamps, he has a collection of stamps on almost every topic available. Some of his rarest collections include the first stamps issued in Independent India in 1947, stamps of Antarctica issued by various countries that have set up their base on the polar island and stamps of the pre-Independence era, including the French, Dutch and Portuguese colonies in India.

Recently decommissioned from his job at the Officers’ Training Academy in Chennai, Mr. Sarin is seeking a new job in the Central services. Philately had helped him stay updated on various facts and in competitive examinations, Mr. Sarin said.

“I do not have stamps of some of the reserved countries and some that are not registered under the United Nations. I am now focussing on collecting them,” he added.

As most philatelists, Mr. Sarin too is worried about the younger generation’s lack of interest in it. “Most existing philatelists are above 30 years of age. Some in the old generation with amazing collections have also given up on the hobby,” he said, adding that declining mail services was one of the factors contributing to the death of philately as a hobby. “There may come a time when stamps will no longer be used by the public and could be found only in the albums,” he lamented.