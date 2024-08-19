GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reliving the Olympic spirit through stamps

Sarin Kumar from Kozhikode has every Olympic stamp ever published in his collection

Published - August 19, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aabha Raveendran
Sarin Kumar with his collection of stamps.

Sarin Kumar with his collection of stamps.

The Paris 2024 Olympic games may have concluded and the fervour died down, but Sarin Kumar, an ex-serviceman, is in the spirit of Olympics every day, thanks to his exclusive collection of Olympic stamps.

Mr. Sarin is in possession of every Olympic stamp issued since the event began in Greece in 1896. He has taken pains to collect Olympic stamps of over 100 countries until the most recent one in Paris. Though stamps were not issued during World War II, it resumed later and Mr. Sarin has not missed a single stamp since then.

“It has been a painstaking effort to collect the stamps from all the countries. I have stamps from all countries registered under the United Nations, including the Oceanic countries and island territories,” Mr. Sarin told The Hindu.

Like most people, philately started as a childhood hobby for Mr. Sarin, which then grew serious and became a mode of education. “Collecting stamps in various categories and studying them enable one to understand the history, culture, flora, fauna and a lot more about different countries. We even know about the existence of some of the small countries only through stamps,” Mr. Sarin said.

Besides Olympic stamps, he has a collection of stamps on almost every topic available. Some of his rarest collections include the first stamps issued in Independent India in 1947, stamps of Antarctica issued by various countries that have set up their base on the polar island and stamps of the pre-Independence era, including the French, Dutch and Portuguese colonies in India.

Recently decommissioned from his job at the Officers’ Training Academy in Chennai, Mr. Sarin is seeking a new job in the Central services. Philately had helped him stay updated on various facts and in competitive examinations, Mr. Sarin said.

“I do not have stamps of some of the reserved countries and some that are not registered under the United Nations. I am now focussing on collecting them,” he added.

As most philatelists, Mr. Sarin too is worried about the younger generation’s lack of interest in it. “Most existing philatelists are above 30 years of age. Some in the old generation with amazing collections have also given up on the hobby,” he said, adding that declining mail services was one of the factors contributing to the death of philately as a hobby. “There may come a time when stamps will no longer be used by the public and could be found only in the albums,” he lamented.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / human interest

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.