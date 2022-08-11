Kozhikode

Relief camps closed in Kozhikode

The district administration has closed all rescue camps for people affected by rising water-levels in waterbodies or landslips in the wake of the weakening of the monsoon. A release quoting the District Collector said on Thursday that steps had been taken for shifting these people if the monsoon gains momentum again.


