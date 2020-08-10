Relief camps being closed as rain subsides

As many as nine relief camps were closed in Kozhikode district on Monday as rain subsided. Over 200 persons had been accommodated in the camps.
The total number of camps in the district as on Sunday stands at 37, and there are more than 700 persons in the camps, which were set up with the support of local administrators and voluntary and charity groups. Besides, a number of families had sought shelter in relatives’ houses.
Revenue officials said 128 houses had been damaged in rain-related calamities in the district. They made it clear that they were prepared to open more camps in view of possible rough weather. The COVID-19 protocol will be strictly adhered to while opening or winding up camps, they added.
Meanwhile, the State Cooperative for the Fisheries Development constituted a special disaster management force comprising local fishermen to support the efforts of the Disaster Management Authority. Coordinators said their services would be available round-the-clock during the monsoon season. The squad can be contacted at at the helpline number 0495-2380444.
