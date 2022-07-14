Relentless rain continues in Kozhikode

33 houses damaged in downpour in 24 hours

Relentless rain continued to batter Kozhikode district as the south-west monsoon remained active here on Thursday. A total of 33 houses were reported to have been damaged in the downpour in 24 hours. Threats of landslips and flooding loomed over some vulnerable locations.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, 43.12 mm of rain was reported during the period. Most rain-related calamities and subsequent losses were reported from 19 grama panchayats. A well caved in at Thiruvallur. Gusty winds too caused destruction in different parts of Thuneri grama panchayat. Some of the worst-affected families were shifted to safer locations. The uprooted trees were not removed from many locations due to shortage of skilled labourers.

As storm water crept into several houses in Mavoor panchayat, Revenue officials shifted the worst-hit families to convenient locations. There were senior citizens and children too in such groups. The authorities have called for continued alert in the wake of the India Meteorological Department forecasting heavy rain in the coming days.

Body recovered

Meanwhile, the body of Shibab, a fisherman who was found missing from Moodadi on July 12, was recovered from near the Koyilandy fishing harbour. He went missing during fishing near the Urupunya Kavu Temple. Three others in the country boat swam to safety. Two rescue boats of the Coast Guard, a Navy helicopter, and personnel from the police and Fire and Rescue Services department, and fishermen were involved in the operation.

Kakkayam Dam

Water-level in the Kakkayam Dam was 757.89 metres at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officials said the release of water had been raised from 25 cubic metres per second (cumecs) to 50 cumecs. The height of the shutters have been raised to 30 cm. Those staying on the banks of the Kuttiyadi river have been asked to remain vigilant.