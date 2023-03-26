Rejoicing over the ‘Uru’ song

March 26, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Pongattangane pongatte...Puthanuru pongatte (Let the new dhow rise).

As the folk style tunes of the song were repeated over the radio and on the lips of common folk, Gireesh Ambra’s joy knew no bounds. Though he has penned many songs in the past, it is for the first time, he composed and sang the same and is recognised in a three-fold role.

The song is from the recent movie ‘Uru’ based on the story of dhow workers of Beypore in Kozhikode. The story, screenplay, and direction is by E.M. Asharaf while Mansoor Pallur is the producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Uru-making industry in Beypore is familiar for me and hence it was quite easy to come up with the lyrics and the tune, which is not very different from the actual ones that the workers sing as they put the dhow on sail for the first time,” a jubilant Gireesh Ambra told The Hindu.

Mr. Ambra is a well known face for most people in Kozhikode. As a folklorist and an activist, he is mostly in the forefront for every protest with his percussion instruments, singing against the injustices in society. His performances named ‘Kottum Pattum’ in public spaces, without a notice, have often garnered him the wrath of authorities.

Hailing from a traditional family of agricultural labourers in Koyilandy, he learned the basics of the folk tradition from his family members and later gained expertise in Mappila Pattu, Thottam Pattu, and other folk art forms by his own effort.

Besides his brief interludes at All India Radio, as a lyricist in television, as a sub editor in various publications, he has been organising folklore workshops for students since 1995. He has also received several awards including the Folklore Academy Award in 2012. He is also a resource person for the Kerala Institute for Research, Training and Development Studies (KIRTADS) and the Folklore Academy.

Mr. Ambra started his career as a film lyricist through ‘Kattuvithachavar’ by Sathish Paul, before coming out with the title song for ‘Uru’ released earlier this month.

“Folklore artists are getting more exposure in the mainstream these days,” Mr. Ambra said, pointing out the National award to Nanchiyamma. “However there need to be a focus on lesser-known styles”, he said, adding that even popular folk musicians often focus only on the popular and upbeat songs.