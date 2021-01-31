Rehabilitation process of street vendors on beach to be revived

Kozhikode Corporation’s initiative was suspended in the wake of COVID-19

The rehabilitation process of street vendors on Kozhikode beach, which was finalised just before the COVID-19 break out, may be revived soon as the beach has been reopened for the public and business is as usual for the street vendors.

However, the elaborate process may take some time and effort, the initiative for which is lacking now in the corporation, as Secretary Binu Francis, who was keen on the project earlier, has been transferred.

Licence for vendors

The Street Vending Committee of Kozhikode Corporation had identified more than 100 street vendors who make a living selling various food items on Kozhikode beach during peak hours. The plan was to regularise the business by providing licences to them along with basic facilities under the aegis of the local body.

Accordingly, the committee had issued them licences in January 2020. Further, the committee planned to give the same colour to all the bunks, to align them properly in a tiled part of the beach and to provide them with water and electricity.

Shifting

The carts that were on the roadside were shifted to the beach for the purpose. However, everything was suspended when beaches were closed owing to COVID-19.

Councillor C.P. Sulaiman had brought up the issue at the Corporation Council meeting on Wednesday and questioned why the infrastructure development for the process was not carried out when the beach was vacant for around 8 months. The Secretary answered that the project would be implemented soon now that business was as usual on the beach. Rehabilitation and regularisation of street vending has been successfully implemented only on S.M.Street in the city, where around 90 vendors have been allotted spaces to carry out business in three shifts.

Efforts are being made to do the same in the mofussil bus stand as well as the Palayam bus stand in the city.