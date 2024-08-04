GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rehabilitation plans for Vilangad soon, says Kerala Minister for Public Works

Published - August 04, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas visiting the landslip-hit Vilangad in Kozhikode on Sunday. 

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas visiting the landslip-hit Vilangad in Kozhikode on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the rehabilitation plans for landslip-hit Vilangad in Kozhikode district will be devised after assessing the damage reported in the area.

He was talking to the media on August 4 (Sunday) after visiting Vilangad town, Urutti bridge, Manjacheeli, and Paloor and the house of Mathew Kulathinkal, who died in the landslip. Local MLAs, MP, and panchayat functionaries were with him.

Mr. Riyas said that the damage to Vilangad had been overshadowed by the tragedy that struck Wayanad. Many houses, other buildings, shops, roads and bridges were damaged and farmlands were destroyed. Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh would prepare a detailed report on this.

A meeting of people’s representatives would be called thereafter to discuss the rehabilitation plans. Along with this, the opinion of those staying in relief camps would be heard too. A special adalat would be held to help those who lost their documents in the landslip. Steps would be taken to ensure that the learning of students in the camps were not disrupted. A nodal officer would be appointed for the purpose, he added.

