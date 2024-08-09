ADVERTISEMENT

Rehabilitation package sought for traders hit by landslides in Kozhikode, Wayanad

Published - August 09, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Merchant organisation leaders say many are in need of financial support to reopen their shops

The Hindu Bureau

Traders affiliated with the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) and the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi (KVVS) have appealed to the State government to consider a rehabilitation package for their members who lost their shops in natural calamities in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

They said the Revenue authorities were yet to initiate steps to assess the loss suffered by traders and consider them under a separate package.

“Though the landslide at Vilangad claimed only one life, the destruction it caused to the village and traders’ community was huge. As many as 16 shops were damaged,” said KVVES Kozhikode district committee secretary K. Sethumadhavan. He added that the affected traders were badly in need of financial support.

KVVES and KVVS functionaries said details of merchants who were killed in the Wayanad landslides were not yet available. They added that the rebuilding of the township could only be completed with a suitable rehabilitation package for the families of the traders who lost their lives in the incident.

Merchant association leaders also made it clear that efforts were underway to mobilize separate rehabilitation aid for those hit by natural calamities in the districts. They added that businessmen and entrepreneurs had stepped forward to support the cause.

