Rehabilitation package crucial for rebuilding landslip-hit Vilangad village in Kozhikode

Despite field visits by ministers and people’s representatives, uncertainty remains over the speedy implementation of a rehabilitation package for those who lost their homes and land in multiple landslips in Vilangad village, Kozhikode.

Though a few individuals and charitable organisations have offered land and financial support to the affected community, there is still no clarity on the State government’s rehabilitation plan due to delay in completing loss assessment in the area.

The incident on July 30 resulted in the destruction of around 18 houses, one death, and the loss of hectares of agricultural fields. Casualties were minimal as there were only a few houses in the affected areas. The relocation of families following directives from the Disaster Management Authority had also helped reduce the impact.

“Amid all the challenges, arrangements are in place to provide temporary accommodation for those who lost their homes. They are currently staying in relief camps,” said Vanimel panchayat secretary K. Vinodan.

Apart from the rehabilitation project, Vanimel Panchayat will need to secure substantial financial aid for reconstructing damaged infrastructure, including roads and bridges. While the preliminary assessment by panchayat authorities estimates a total loss of over ₹100 crore, the final figure is expected to exceed this amount.

The replacement of damaged documents, including identity proofs and property records, is another critical challenge for the landslip victims. Though revenue authorities are expected to organise special camps for re-issuing the documents, there is no confirmation yet on how this will address the concerns of residents.

“The saddest part was the village did not get a deserving attention in the wake of the Wayanad landslide where the loss was beyond anyone’s imagination. We were not even in a situation to put pressure on the government machinery amidst such a tragedy,” said a local body member from Vanimel. He said the concerns of the villagers in Vilangad could be addressed better on completion of the emergency rescue operations in Wayanad.

