Regulator project to boost tourism, irrigation

People's representatives and local body heads along with the public take a walk through the Chittarikadavu regulator-cum-bridge in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Kozhikode

17 February 2021 23:25 IST

Minister opens Chittarikadavu regulator-cum-bridge; 35 more initiatives on anvil

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty on Wednesday inaugurated the Chittarikadavu regulator-cum-bridge. The project, which is expected to give a boost to irrigation and tourism, was executed at a cost of ₹20.18 crore.

Opening the project through videoconferencing, Mr. Krishnankutty said the State government had accorded sanction to 35 projects under the Irrigation Department in Balussery and Koyilandy Assembly constituencies alone. “Of them, 19 were completed in time,” he added.

Irrigation Department officials said the regulator-cum-bridge constructed across the Raman river would prevent saline water intrusion into local water sources and paddy fields in Koyilandy and surrounding panchayats. Its benefits will be available to farmers who own around 1,665 hectares near the project area, they pointed out.

According to officials, the project will also ensure smooth road connectivity between Koyilandy and Balussery. Apart from ensuring sufficient supply of water for irrigation, it will provide pure drinking water to several villages, they said.

Purushan Kadalundi, MLA, chaired the inaugural event. Koyilandy MLA K. Dasan, Municipal Chairperson Sudha Kizhakkeppattu, and heads of various local bodies were present. The Executive Engineer (Minor Irrigation) presented the project report.