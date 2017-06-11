Regulation of trains

Several train services will be regulated owing to the second spell of track renewal work in the Kozhikode-Kannur section to be taken up on 12 working days beginning June 11.
Train no. 56657 Kozhikode-Kannur passenger has been cancelled while train no. 56654 Mangaluru-Kozhikode passenger, train no. 56324 Mangaluru-Coimbatore passenger and train no. 56323 Coimbatore-Mangaluru passenger have been partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Kannur. Train no. 16606 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Eranad Express will arrive at Mangaluru Central station delayed by 110 minutes.
The regulation will be for four days a week (Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday), till June 30.
