Regulation of trains

Several train services will be regulated owing to the second spell of track renewal work in the Kozhikode-Kannur section to be taken up on 12 working days beginning June 11.

Train no. 56657 Kozhikode-Kannur passenger has been cancelled while train no. 56654 Mangaluru-Kozhikode passenger, train no. 56324 Mangaluru-Coimbatore passenger and train no. 56323 Coimbatore-Mangaluru passenger have been partially cancelled between Kozhikode and Kannur. Train no. 16606 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Eranad Express will arrive at Mangaluru Central station delayed by 110 minutes.

The regulation will be for four days a week (Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday), till June 30.