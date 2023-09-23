HamberMenu
Regular classes outside containment zones to resume on Monday

In containment zones, online classes to continue until further orders

September 23, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Regular classes that were suspended following Nipah scare in Kozhikode district will resume in all educational institutions located outside containment zones from Monday. In containment zones, online classes will continue until further orders.

The authorities decided to resume regular classes after the situation was reviewed at a State-level meeting here on Saturday. District Collector A. Geetha, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, later issued an order explaining measures to be followed in schools.

All educational institutions have been directed to keep hand sanitisers at the entrance. Students will be allowed to enter school compounds only after being properly sanitised. Use of face masks is also mandatory.

It was on September 16 that the district administration ordered educational institutions to transition to online mode following Nipah scare.

