Registrations for Tathva’ 21 begins

Registrations for Tathva’ 21, one of South India’s biggest techno-management festivals conducted annually by the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C), began on Monday.

Tathva’21, to be held from February 18 to 20, will have ‘Metaverse’ as its theme this year, exploring versatile possibilities in the virtual world.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna launched the Tathva official website, www.tathva.org., last week. It was the first time that an institute had a virtual campus as the website user interface, said a press release.

Mr. Krishna lauded the efforts of the Tathva team for showcasing the innovative concept of creating a 3D version of the NIT-C campus and for striving to keep the spirit of the festival alive despite the pandemic situation.