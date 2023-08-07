Registration of migrant labourers begins in Kozhikode

August 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following the latest instructions of the State government, the Labour department has started the registration of migrant workers in Kozhikode district. On Monday, the officials completed the registration of about 100 workers using a newly developed application after reaching the migrants’ camps.

The registration drive is now proceeding with the support of the available workforce at the Labour department in the absence of any separate team of enumerators. Help desks will also be opened in the days to come for speedy completion of the first phase.

“In the second phase, we will be conducting special camps to facilitate the registration. As of now, there is no clear record about the floating population in Kozhikode district,” said District Labour Officer V. Sabisha. She said the number of registrations could be increased after resolving some of the technical hitches with the newly developed app.

The total population of migrant workers in the district would be clear only after the completion of the ongoing registration drive. Labour department officials said all the details, including photographs and identity details, would be collected and recorded during the process.

A senior official with the Labour department said the Awaz health insurance scheme introduced by the State government had helped to gather details of about 38,000 migrant workers in Kozhikode district alone. “However, it would be difficult to estimate the number of people who are currently staying back,” he said.

According to Labour department officials, it would be possible to link the registration details with the previously collected Awaz health insurance card details. Officials who coordinated the scheme would also be assisting the department to complete the latest registration drive, they said.

A few days ago, there were also actions on the part of the Excise and police departments to step up surveillance over the migrant labourers’ camp in the wake of the increasing incidents of criminal activities. Flash inspections had also been initiated in some locations to check the suspected drug abuse and trafficking.

