Registration of dairy units made mandatory

All units with more than 10 cows should be registered in two weeks

The Department of Animal Husbandry has begun registration of dairy farming units in Kozhikode district. All units with more than 10 cows will have to be registered in two weeks.

According to officials, the registration process is part of the government’s efforts to prepare a comprehensive data bank on functional units and support the submission of various dairy welfare projects. The survey is in progress across the State, they said.

Registration will be made under four categories based on the number of cows in each unit. Units having 10 to 20 cows will be included in the first category. Those rearing 20 to 50 cows will be part of the second category. Dairy farms with 50 to 100 cows will be brought under the third category. Farms with 100 or more cows will be listed under the fourth category.

The panchayat-level data will be collected in the first phase with the support of veterinary hospitals. The district-level data will be sent to officials for preparation of the final data bank. The district-level compilation of data is expected be completed in a fortnight.

Data collection is done in view of the rising number of small-scale farming units. Though the local milk cooperative societies have a rough estimate of such units, no authentic data is available with any government departments.

Animal Husbandry Department officials said there were several welfare schemes under the National Dairy Development Board which can be effectively sourced by registered dairy farming units. Also, owners of such units will be able to claim assistance under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development fund, they added.

Meanwhile, a few urban dairy farmers have expressed reluctance in taking part in the registration process, claiming that it is an attempt to introduce more regulations on them.