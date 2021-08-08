Registration mandatory for weddings, says Kozhikode Collector

Kozhikode

08 August 2021 20:07 IST

2,467 more test positive for SARS-CoV-2, TPR surges to 18.05%

Kozhikode District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy has called for mandatory registration of all events such as weddings to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

He said here on Sunday that many people were found to get infected through celebratory events and while dining with others. Mr. Reddy also said that stern action would be taken against those who indecently behave with health workers who are on COVID duty. There had been many complaints about misbehaviour and manhandling of hospital staff. The police had been instructed to ensure action against such people, he added.

Meanwhile, 2,467 more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday. The daily test positivity rate (TPR) surged to 18.05% when 13,924 samples were tested. Of the fresh cases, 2,448 were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of nine others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation had 509 locally acquired infections, Olavanna 72, Puthuppady 61, Ulliyeri 55, andn Chengottukavu 50. As many as 2,397 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload from the district now is 26,345.

The District Medical Officer said that people who have had any contact with infected persons, those who are employed in jobs that needs a lot of public contact, and symptomatic people should present themselves for COVID screening tests. All the government health centres have facilities for the testing of more people, she added.