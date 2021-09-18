Registration begins for Space Week celebrations

KOZHIKODE

18 September 2021 19:33 IST

The event includes quiz programmes, essay writing, webinar, and online stargazing

UL Space Club is organising State-wide Space Week celebrations for school students, joining hands with the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST). The event includes quiz programmes, essay writing, Idea Fest, webinar, online stargazing, and presentations by Space Club members at various schools.

Dr. Sreejalakshmi of IIST will interact with students on Astrobiology. There will be an online stargazing led by amateur astronomer Surendran Punnasery. Schools can register on the Space Club’s official website (https://ulspaceclub.in/) till September 21. Registration for individual competitions such as quiz and essay writing will start soon. A team of four students from the registered schools will have the opportunity to present science projects at Idea Fest. All children can participate in the webinar and online stargazing.

There are special prizes for winners of competitions. The best performers will also receive UL Space Club membership. Queries about the event can be emailed to ulspaceclub.info@gmail.com.

The event is organised during the World Space Week from October 4 to 10 to commemorate the launch of Sputnik 1, world’s first satellite, on October 4, 1957, and the signing of the International Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967.