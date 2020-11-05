Registrar’s appointment: VC likely to file affidavit in HC on Monday

05 November 2020 23:53 IST

Petitioner accuses Calicut varsity officials of providing incorrect information

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj is expected to file an affidavit in the Kerala High Court on Monday in a case that challenged the appointment of the Registrar.

This follows a direction by the Single Judge Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran, who, on November 2, pointed out that it was rather unfortunate that the Vice Chancellor had not filed an affidavit as ordered by the court on October 19. The court, however, recorded the apology tendered by the counsel for the Vice Chancellor for the delay, and adjourned the matter till November 9 by which time the affidavit should be placed. “If the affidavit is not filed, the Vice Chancellor shall remain present in virtual court to explain why,” the court added.

The court had asked the Vice Chancellor to file the affidavit during the hearing on the petition filed by N. Rajesh, Senate member, questioning the Registrar’s appointment, which alleged that the university authorities provided incorrect information. The statement filed by the university had said that “... the Syndicate in its meeting held on 09/09/2020 discussed the entire issue and authorised the Vice Chancellor to take action in the matter and based on the discussion in the Syndicate, the Vice Chancellor has issued an office order to take necessary action to notify the post of Registrar, Controller of Examinations, and Finance Officer on a permanent basis...” It was pointed out that the Syndicate had not discussed the appointment to the above posts at the meeting and that the Vice Chancellor had not been authorised to take a call on it. Those posts had fixed tenures and the Syndicate did not have the power to make appointment to them, the petitioner claimed. Sources close to the Vice Chancellor said that the affidavit could be submitted to the court on Monday when the case would be taken up for next hearing.

