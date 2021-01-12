Registrar to continue till new appointment is made

The Kerala High Court has allowed Joshy C.L., Registrar, University of Calicut, to continue in the post until a regular appointment to the post is made.
The order was passed in view of the submission by the counsel for the university that the process of identification and appointment of a new Registrar on full time basis would be completed before February 16, 2021.
The court also prima facie felt that the continuance of Dr. Joshy as Registrar on deputation was not tenable any further.
The order came on a petition filed by C. Rajesh, Senate member, seeking to remove Dr. Joshy from the post.
He alleged that Dr. Johy did not have the qualifications as prescribed by the university statutes and regulations and that the Syndicate decision to depute him to the post was illegal.
