Regional centre for open varsity in Kozhikode
The Kozhikode regional centre of the Sree Narayana Guru Open University was opened on the campus of Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode, here on Tuesday. The centre will coordinate with the learning support centres set up at various places to take forward the academic works of the university in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, said a release.
