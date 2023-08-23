Referral system could help ease rush to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

August 23, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

Lack of a proper referral system has been blamed for the plight of patients at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, who are often forced to lie in the corridors because there aren’t enough beds in wards.

According to sources, there has been a rush of patients to the hospitals in the past few days, mainly because of a spurt in fever cases. Though around 30 patients can be accommodated in a ward, the number of those being admitted are often much beyond that. Some of them spread their mats or beds on the floors within the wards. When some others are unable to get a space there, they depend on the corridors. This is creating difficulties for the healthcare staff while giving drip injections.

The authorities had hoped earlier that shifting the casualty wards from the main block to the newly built PMSSY block will ease the situation as those spaces can be used for the patients. Apparently, even that has not helped much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors are also helpless as they don’t have any other option left than taking these patients in. Subsequently, even people having serious illnesses and those awaiting surgeries are forced to find a space in the corridors. This also puts extra burden on doctors and nurses too who are unable to give the required care to patients who need it the most.

Against this backdrop, a section of doctors says that implementing a proper referral system will help solve many of these problems. They point out that a large number of these patients who approach the MCH can be treated at the family health centres, government hospitals in taluks, the Government District Hospital or the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. Their condition may not be of a serious nature warranting a treatment at the MCH.

Adding to this is the shortage of nurses in many wards. The sources said that the situation is critical at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.