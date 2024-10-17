REEP Foundation to prepare DPR for Kallai river clean-up

The Bengaluru-based Rights, Equity, and Environment Protection (REEP) Foundation will collaborate with various stakeholders, including the District Administration and Kozhikode Corporation, to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for cleaning the Kallai River. The initiative follows a recent report from the Central Pollution Control Board that the river, which flows through the heart of Kozhikode city, is the most polluted river in Kerala.

O. Jayarajan, secretary general, REEP Foundation, said the organisation’s representatives had already met Kozhikode North MLA Thottathil Raveendran and held discussions with Kozhikode South MLA Ahmmed Devarkovil and Mayor Beena Philip in connection with the preparation of DPR for at least 30 years. About 20 stakeholders participated in the maiden meeting and a comprehensive meeting would be held next month, he said.

Previously, he said that master plan for the Kallai river and Kozhikode city had been prepared by district-level officers of various departments. An existing DPR prepared by the District Level Technical Committee had overlooked the impracticability of dredging in Kallai because of the four bridges across the river.

The Kallai river is connected to Elathur river in the north by the Conolly canal. Unfortunately, the Conolly canal is equally polluted as the Kallai river, Mr. Jayarajan, a former officer of the Indian Forest Service, pointed out.

He said the dumping of solid waste on the banks of the river, large-scale encroachment of revenue land, unsurrendered lease properties possessed by private holders, and closed industrial units were inflicting heavy damage to Kallai river. Efforts of the locally constituted River Protection Council had also not yielded results, he said.

Mr. Jayarajan said that the threat faced by the Kallai river in terms of pollution is multi-pronged. The water quality had deteriorated because of the dumping of timber inside the river, though timber trading is not a prominent business now at Kallai. Seasoning of timber logs by keeping under water is an outdated procedure not to be adopted in thickly populated areas like Kallai.

Similarly, the dumping of coconut husks in the river for processing coir fibre should be discouraged in thickly populated areas as a pollution control measure. Many are using the river banks as storage grounds for garbage materials, Mr. Jayarajan added.