Recurring snarls on mountain pass test passengers’ patience

December 29, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Kozhikode

Even after the recent preparation of an action plan by the district administration and traffic management strategies by the police, there have been recurring incidents of traffic snarls on the Thamarassery pass, giving a harrowing experience to motorists. The delay in clearing vehicle breakdowns remains the main reason for tailbacks hitting even emergency services in the 12-km-long mountain pass.

Police patrol to expose drivers flouting lane traffic discipline is yet to be strengthened on the route despite demands from the Thamarassery Ghat Road Protection Committee which clears the road during peak hours. The committee members said the flow of domestic and foreign tourists to Wayanad had witnessed a steep rise ahead of the New Year, and that there should be improved measures to ensure smooth traffic on the route.

“Apart from challenges posed by heavy and multi-axle vehicles, we are now witnessing a strange situation where some drivers hit the mountain pass without even checking the fuel reserve. Such vehicles stop midway causing traffic congestions,” said V.C. Manoj, a truck driver from Puthuppadi. He added that the service of recovery vehicles should be made available to address such issues.

The ban on parking near viewpoints and hairpin curves is yet to be enforced strictly in the absence of regular patrol. Enforcement using road surveillance cameras has also failed to curb the practice.

“Only responsible driving will temporarily address the issue. We are now sending videos of violations to the Motor Vehicles department for spot action,” said P.K. Sukumaran, a functionary of the Thamarassery Ghat Road Protection Committee. He added that better cooperation was expected from drivers as road development works were in progress on the route affecting normal traffic flow.

Meanwhile, police sources said there would be intensified surveillance measures in the mountain pass in view of the impending New year celebrations. According to them, traffic snarls will come to an end only after the realisation of the proposed Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel road project and the Chipplithode-Maruthilavu-Thalippuzha bypass.