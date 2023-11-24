Recurring robberies: fuel dealers in Kozhikode plan to cut short late-night working hours

November 24, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Alleging poor intervention by the police to curb recurring robberies at fuel stations, a section of petrol pump owners in Kozhikode are planning to cut short late-night working hours. The plan is to shut outlets by 10 p.m., if the police fail to come up with action plans such as heightened night patrol or flash inspections covering vulnerable areas.

Functionaries of the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders claimed that they were finding it difficult to find staff for night duty as many are concerned about their safety. Despite several instances of attacks on fuel outlets, the authorities have taken no effective measures to ensure the safety of the staff, they alleged.

The federation will take a final decision on the issue at its State convention in Kozhikode on December 9. The federation members made it clear that late-night service would be discontinued, if the State government cold-shouldered their demands which also include special legislation that offers protection to petrol pump staff.

The district saw seven major incidents in recent years in which petrol pump employees were allegedly attacked by robbers. Incidentally, the police were able to track the attackers with the help of CCTV visuals.