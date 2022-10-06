Recurring protests affect traffic flow stability in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

The effort of the traffic police to ensure improved traffic flow stability on urban roads has faced a serious setback due to the reluctance of various political parties and organisations to spare major city roads during their protests organised during peak hours.

The majority of those affected are bus passengers while the number of ambulances getting caught in the middle of congested roads is also on the increase.

“With the continuing road widening works, the police are forced to work extra hours to manage unexpected roadblocks. The recurring protests double their burden with long hours of traffic snarls and freak accidents,” said V.G. Sathyan, an autorickshaw driver in the city. He said protesters should not be allowed to enter major city roads.

Police officers on traffic duty said processions and marches beginning from Rajaji Road junction were the biggest headache, causing serious interruptions to smooth traffic flow. They said protesters themselves had to consider the trouble they caused to the public and find alternative measures to address it.

The roads on the outskirts of the city too are facing similar issues with the entry of protesters. Taxi operators in the city said there had been incidents in which passengers to the Kozhikode airport got trapped on the road during such protests. They called for a ban on all types of protests on public roads.

Officials who have worked with various traffic improvement projects said the issue could be easily settled by the district administration by holding a meeting with the leaders of major political parties and discussing possible alternative measures. They said the names of roads to be avoided during street protests could be finalised through mutual agreement.