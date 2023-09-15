Recurring Nipah threat: MP demands setting up BSL-4 lab in Kozhikode

September 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has sought the intervention of the Union Health Minister for sanctioning a Biosafety Level-4 (BSL-4) laboratory in Kozhikode district in the wake of recurring Nipah threat.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister on Friday, Mr. Raghavan pointed out that it was the third time that the district was being compelled to manage the crisis with limited resources.

“Only BSL labs are authorised to confirm test results for contagious diseases such as Nipah. Now, there is a delay in getting results as suspected specimens are sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. Since the disease occurs frequently in Kozhikode, the lab is a requisite for the district,” said Mr. Raghavan. He added that health professionals would be able to respond quickly to emergency situations with accurate test results.

On the recurring instances of Nipah infection, Mr. Raghavan sought the intervention of the Health Ministry for a scientific study. He said the study should focus on geographical elements as well to address apprehensions.