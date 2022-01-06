Recurring infernos force rescue wing to tighten regulations

KOZHIKODE

06 January 2022 23:10 IST

Field inspection across the city to detect safety rule violations under consideration

Noticing the recurring incidents of fire outbreaks in small-scale industrial areas and commercial zones, the Fire and Rescue Services Department has decided to carry out a fire audit again as part of improving the safety measures. A flawless field inspection is under consideration covering all the vulnerable spots within the city limits to detect safety rule violations and report them to the higher authorities for action.

Many of the building owners, who were earlier held accountable for violation of fire safety norms, are yet to comply with the instructions. The building permits of such owners are likely to be suspended in the coming phase of inspections. According to official sources, they will also be liable to face legal action under the Disaster Management Act.

Industrialists and traders engaged in large-scale production or sale of plastics, garments and footwear have been asked to have a close look at their internal safety measures in the wake of some of the recent fire outbreaks, causing huge losses. The rescue squads have already carried out their primary inspections in some of such sites following confidential reports on suspected violations. A senior officer attached to the fire safety wing said the negligence in reviewing the fire safety measures individually and the reluctance to renew the annual maintenance contract for fire equipment were continuing to be the major risk factors in averting fire tragedies. He said that it was pure luck that saved the lives of many from some of the recently affected buildings.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, the soaring mercury levels have also fuelled incidents of fire, apart from individual negligence. They said that the habit of burning waste near risky areas and the attempts to cook food inside vulnerable shops were yet to witness any let-up.

Apart from holding the violators accountable, the rescue squads in various fire stations will also start their work to replace the damaged fire hydrants in public places and install fresh ones in more required areas. Along with this, training sessions and mock drills to make the public aware of the practical fire fighting activities are under consideration within the limit of each station.