Recruitment drive on October 10

October 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Employability Centre will organise a recruitment drive for unemployed youths here on October 10. Interested candidates below the age of 35 can appear for interview at 10 a.m. For more details, contact: 04952-370176.

