Recruitment drive on October 10

The District Employability Centre will organise a recruitment drive for unemployed youths here on October 10. Interested candidates below the age of 35 can appear for interview at 10 a.m. For more details, contact: 04952-370176.
October 07, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - Kozhikode
The District Employability Centre will organise a recruitment drive for unemployed youths here on October 10. Interested candidates below the age of 35 can appear for interview at 10 a.m. For more details, contact: 04952-370176.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE