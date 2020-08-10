Recoveries exceed new cases in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

10 August 2020 19:54 IST

Fifty-two cases are through local transmission

Seventy-one persons were cured of COVID-19 in Kozhikode district on Monday, while 66 were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

According to a release, 52 of the new cases are through local transmission, even as the source of infection of six others is not known. Six persons had returned from other States and two from abroad.

Cases of local transmission have been reported from Beypore, Chemanchery, Cheruvannur, Edachery, Feroke, Kadalundy, Koothali, Kunnummal, Nadapuram, Olavanna, Omasssery, Ramanattukara, Thiruvambady, Koorachund, Vadakara, Valayam, and the Kozhikode Corporation. There are two natives of Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram as well, and one of them is a health worker.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 1,108. Among those who recovered from the infection, 17 are from the Kozhikode Corporation.

Meanwhile, 16 healthcare workers at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, were quarantined after they were found to be high-risk contacts of an infected person.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old person from Ramanattukara who died on August 8 at the Medical College Hospital here was tested positive for the virus on Monday.