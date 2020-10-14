Recoveries exceed fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode

A person uses a pulse oximeter to record the oxygen level in blood. The test positivity rate in Kozhikode which was above 15% has declined to 9.06%.

The number of recoveries exceeded that of fresh COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, and test positivity rate has slumped compared to previous days.

According to the District Medical Officer, 1,113 people were declared tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 1,236 others recovered from the infection. On Monday, 1,306 people had recovered. The test positivity rate, the percentage of people testing positive in lab tests, which was way above 15% for the past couple of days, declined to 9.06%. The desirable level is 5%. As many as 11,877 samples were sent for lab tests on Tuesday. However, the district is just behind Malappuram (1,139) and Ernakulam (1,122) in terms of the number of cases.

Of the total cases, 1,054 are due to local transmission of the infection and 44 are without known sources. The number of active cases came down to 10,934.

Meanwhile, one death was reported from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. The death of two others on Monday and Sunday too was included in the medical bulletin. Twenty-six seriously-ill COVID patients were undergoing treatment at intensive care units, the bulletin added.