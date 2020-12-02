Recoveries exceed fresh cases in Kozhikode

Recoveries exceeded fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Tuesday when 481 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 913 others were cured of the infection.

According to a release by the District Medical Officer, there were 458 cases of local transmission and the source was unknown in 13 cases. Right now, there are 6,340 active cases. As many as 4,090 people are under home isolation. The test positivity rate is 9.04% and the samples sent for lab testing were 4,445.

Kozhikode Corporation had the largest number of locally acquired infections (169), followed by Feroke (25), Vadakara (23) and Changaroth (15). Four deaths were reported at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, between Monday and Tuesday.

In Wayanad

A total of 138 people, including three health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 1,330. Of the new cases, 148 patients were infected through local contacts and two persons came from other States.

As many as 138 people recovered on the day. The district has so far reported 10,895 COVID-19 cases, while 9,135 people recovered. As many as 8,743 persons are under observation.