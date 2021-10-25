Reconstruction of damaged river embankments yet to begin in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

25 October 2021 23:16 IST

40 families in Poolakkandi area live in fear of flooding

The reconstruction of the damaged embankments of the district’s major rivers and their subsidiaries is yet to begin due to the alleged delay in sanctioning financial aid from the river management fund. Many houses located closer to such vulnerable embankments are facing huge safety threat from torrential rain and frequent flash floods.

The worst-hit are those who live closer to the Poonoor river in Poolakkandi area where around 40 families reside. According to local residents, the caving in of land is still continuing in many other areas because of the laxity in undertaking emergency repair works.

“We are living in a flood-affected area where the district administration is yet to act on mitigation measures. Our demand is to use the river management fund effectively for addressing our concerns,” said a local residents’ association leader from the area. He also pointed out that the frequent caving in of the embankment had caused cracks on the walls of many houses in the area.

In the wake of the latest incidents, some of the local residents have collectively submitted a complaint to the Revenue Department authorities for immediate action. Some of them have also sought compensation for repairing damaged houses. The complainants said that they had been facing recurring embankment collapses since the beginning of the monsoon season.

Residents living close to the Iruvazhinji river are also facing the same threat due to the poor riverbank fortification measures. Many stretches between Mukkam and Koolimadu area are under threat because of the slow destruction of the embankment.

Theyyathumkadavu, Munnur, Pazhur, and Karamoola are some of the most vulnerable locations now where people live in fear during the rainy season.

Residents pointed out that frequent incidents of landslips and the heavy flow of floodwater had largely affected the condition of the embankments and they could be restored to the previous state only through focussed action. According to them, the delay in protecting the vulnerable areas will gradually affect the adjoining stretches as well, causing bigger safety threats to more houses.

Local environmental action committees said the district administration would be able to make a quick intervention if it was ready to spend the available river management fund. They also claimed that the work was interrupted mainly as a result of the diversion of available river management funds for other purposes.